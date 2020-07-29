COVID-19 may cause deadly blood clots

Women who are pregnant or taking estrogen could face high risk

C

OVID-19 may

increase

the risk of blot clots in women who are pregnant or taking estrogen with birth control

or hormone replacement therapy

,

according to

a new

manuscript

published in

the Endocrine Society’s journal,

Endocrinology

.





One of the many complications of

COVID-19

is the formation of blood clots in previously healthy people.

E

strogen increases the chance of blood clots during pregnancy

and in women taking birth control pills or hormone replacement therapy

.

If infected with COVID-19, these women

’s risk of blood clotting could be

even higher

, and they may

need

to undergo

anticoagulation therapy or

to

discontinue their estrogen medicines.





"

D

uring this pandemic

, we need

additional research

to determine if women who become infected with the coronavirus during pregnancy should receive anticoagulation therapy or if women taking birth control pills or hormone replacement therapy should discontinue them

,”

said the study’s

corresponding

author

,

Daniel I. Spratt

, M.D

.

, of

Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine

,

and Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston, Mass

.

“

Research that helps us understand how the coronavirus causes blood clots may also provide us with new knowledge regarding how blood clots form in other settings and how to prevent them.”





Researching and understanding

the cause of blood clotting

in COVID-19,

including the

intersecting effects of estrogen therapy or pregnancy, has several hurdles

and will require

innovative

animal and tissue models.





C

onversations between clinicians and basic

researchers and between endocrinologists and hematologists

are necessary

to explore

potential interactions between SARS-CoV-2

—the virus that causes COVID-19—

and pregnancy or estrogen therapy that could guide

clinical management.





The

manuscript

’s co-author

is

Rachel J.

Buchsbaum

,

M

.

D

.,

of

Tufts

Medical Center

and Tufts University School of Medicine

.





The

manuscript received no external funding.





The manuscript,

“

COVID-19 and Hypercoagulability: Potential Impact on Management with Oral

Contraceptives, Estrogen Therapy and Pregnancy

,

was published online

, ahead of print

.